Judge Founders by their rimes, not ours

America is criticized because of its history of slavery, and because some of the founders themselves were slave holders, despite professing human equality. In critics’ opinion, this delegitimizes the proposition that America is a “good” nation, a country of freedom, equality and opportunity for all.
It is true, of course, regarding some founders being slave owners. It is an obvious contradiction to claim man’s equality and right to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, while holding people in bondage.
But this view is one-sided. It does not take into account key details that offset the contradiction: the world condition at the time; and the enabling, energizing effects of our founding documents which always have propelled us toward achieving the goal of equality. These additional facts dramatically change the calculation in America’s favor.
First, the context of the times must be accounted for. We cannot use 21st-century standards to judge the 18th-century practice of slavery. Slavery was ancient and worldwide, not just a North American phenomenon. It “was universal throughout much of history. It was a tradition everyone grew up with … and man’s conscience was seldom troubled by it,” said Sean Wilentz in a lecture at the National Constitution Center. It had been practiced in North America for about 250 years, beginning before the English even created the colonies that became the United States, before the United States existed as a sovereign nation.
So, it is obvious that the Founders did not create the system; they inherited it — and the worldview that tolerated it. Having been raised under the influence of this worldview, the Founders had risen to positions of influence to create a new nation.
Second, at the time of the Declaration of Independence, Americans were beginning to challenge the morality of slavery. Now the Founders had the ability to lead the nation out of slavery, and many wanted to, even some of the slave holders themselves.
In fact, the Americans already were leading the rest of the world in doing so. In 1777, Vermont passed the world’s first constitution to bar slavery. In 1780, Pennsylvania passed “the first gradual emancipation law in world history,” Wilentz said.
By 1784, all the New England states had made judicial decisions or taken legislative action that abolished or nearly abolished slavery.
The first opportunity to eliminate American slavery came in 1787, when a Constitutional Convention was called to replace the ineffective central government established by the Articles of Confederation in 1781. The country “needed a new government with energy” so it could defend itself, grow and prosper wrote author David O. Stewart in The Summer of 1787: The Men Who Invented The Constitution — and all the states had to be included.
The Framers were not willing to allow the new nation to be split. Competing interests had to be satisfied, and the Southern states’ primary interest was the continuance of slavery, which caused a major rift in the negotiations. John Rutledge of South Carolina said if the convention would “meddle” with slavery, the question would become “whether the Southn (sic) States shall or shall not be parties to the Union,” wrote Allen C. Guelzo in NR Plus magazine in an article headlined “The Constitution Was Never Pro-Slavery.” This gave those states some leverage in the negotiations, and created a major challenge for the other convention members.
The compromise reached to solve this conundrum results is what we see as the contradiction. But those who compromised on their moral objections also skillfully crafted language that helped bring about the downfall of American slavery. The language was phrased specifically so “slavery would not be instantiated — become institutionalized — in the Constitution ... there would be room for Congress to limit slavery’s expansion,” Wilentz said.
It specifically avoided referring to slaves as property. Property was a natural, inalienable right of any person, and could not be taken away by the government. Not referring to slaves as property “allowed the document to tolerate but not endorse slavery and to preserve it for local areas that maintained it, but setting the stage for its eventual abolition,” Wilentz said, adding the act was “not by accident but by design.
”The legitimacy of slavery was denied in the present and a mechanism set up to phase it out in the future because the Constitution’s structure had ‘just enough room for the politics to move in the other direction (toward abolition).’ “
Another important clause allowed Congress to prohibit the slave trade after 1807. Congress did so at the first possible moment: U.S. law ending the slave trade took effect on Jan. 1, 1808. “Most people assumed that eliminating the slave trade was the first step in getting rid of slavery,” Wilentz said.
These compromises proved fatal to slavery in the United States.
Now that we see slavery could not have been abolished without breaking apart the young country, critics have to face the next question: Would the slaves have been better off without a compromise and if the slave holding states had dropped out?
Three things seem certain: the Southern states would have formed their own government with a permanent and legal slave system, just as they did when they seceded in 1861; slavery would have continued with no realistic path to emancipation; and the slaves would have lost their abolitionist champions who could influence events in their favor.
The “room for politics” built into the Constitution would not have existed.
It wasn’t a perfect system because it accepted the contradiction, but it achieved the convention’s goal of replacing an ineffective form of government. “The Framers have to be criticized and understood for all they did in one direction, although under the duress of necessity. They weren’t doing it because they loved slavery. They were doing it because they wanted a navigation of the nation, and the nation took precedence over all of that. But they made sure their progeny, us, would not be bound to slavery,” Wilentz said.
As U.S. history unfolded, the politics of slavery moved toward greater intransigence and violence and, ultimately, secession of the Southern states. But the Constitution’s built-in mechanism for ending slavery had worked. A bloody Civil War preserved the Union and caused the official end of slavery. Numerous constitutional amendments guaranteed the full range of rights for all. Many national, state and local laws were enacted to do the same. A robust legal system developed to give any wronged person the opportunity to gain a redress of grievances.
Critics do not consider these factors, only the contradiction. And in a point rarely discussed, they don’t acknowledge the American redemption that comes from its changed life. Their view, if applied to any individual person, means you can’t ever be good. You made mistakes … you’re bad forever. Would you want to live with somebody who treats you like that?
Americans flatly reject such a view. We have our history, but we are who we are now, not who we were then.
People who are transformed from addictive behavior to clean living are heroes. Countries that go to great lengths to correct their injustices are heroes, too. Our Founders inherited a bad system. Then they created a method of governance that could correct that injustice if the people so desired — which we did.
While the system is perfect for us, its function is inhibited by humans’ inherent prejudices and biases. But the system accounts for that, enabling the continued pursuit of equality we have constantly sought.
And that is what makes America “good.”
Tim Purcell is an insurance agent in College Station. He is a life-long student of American history and reads extensively on the subject.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!