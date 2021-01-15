JFK overcame antiCatholicism by appealing to the best in America

It was just 60 years ago, on Jan. 20, 1961, that John Fitzgerald Kennedy placed his right hand on the Fitzgerald family Bible, swore to uphold and defend the Constitution, and became the first Catholic to serve as president of the United States.

That simple, civic act shattered a long-standing prejudice against American Catholics. For more than a century, Americans commonly believed that Catholics were more loyal to the pope than they were to the Constitution. How could any faithful Catholic ever hold the highest office in the land?

That was the challenge faced by Alfred E. Smith, the first Catholic to win the presidential nomination of a major political party. When Smith ran on the Democratic ticket in 1928, he was greeted with open hostility and prejudice. It was no surprise that he lost the election in a landslide to Republican Herbert Hoover.

But a lot changed in American society between 1928 and 1960. The nation faced a horrible economic depression, a world war, and an economic recovery during those three decades. Catholics stood shoulder to shoulder with Protestants and other Americans in rebuilding the economy and defending the nation.