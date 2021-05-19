It's time to strengthen the IRS

To make them pay their fair share, we desperately need a stronger IRS. But the billionaire wealth defense industry has teamed up with Republicans in Congress to demonize and defund the tax authorities on the beat.

Since 2010, the IRS has lost roughly 18,000 full-time positions, primarily due to Republican budget cuts. With these cuts, it has lost the expertise required to “follow the money” and unravel the complex tax dodges that have proliferated in recent years.

Now, the priorities of the IRS totally are misdirected. You are four-times more likely to get audited if you use the “Earned Income Credit” — a tax break for working families — than if you’re a billionaire using a “Grantor Retained Annuity Trust.”

This is why the “tax gap” between the amount owed and the amount collected has expanded so dramatically. IRS commissioner Charles Rettig told Congress in April that the gap may be as large as $1 trillion a year.

To pay for his investment program, President Biden has proposed restoring higher corporate and individual tax rates and taxing millionaire income on capital gains at the same rate as wages. That’s good.