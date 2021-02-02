It's soon time to gerrymander Texas, again

In Texas, our Legislature meets for 140 days during the first five months of odd-numbered years — this year, from Jan. 12 until May 31. That almost guarantees congressional and legislative redistricting will require one or more special sessions this summer.

Discussing redistricting inevitably brings up the term “Gerrymandering.”

That interesting name from more than two centuries ago refers to the thumb-on-the-scale process the party that controls the re-drawing of the district lines uses to get more districts for its side, and less for the other side.

Gerrymandering is fully expected to happen this year in Texas.

Before the Nov. 3 elections, Senate Republicans already were certain of retaining their majority on their side of the state Capitol.

Democrats in he House hoped to pick up the nine House seats needed to overcome the 83-67 Republican majority to gain control, but failed to budge the numbers.

And the governor, Greg Abbott, is a Republican, with veto power, and two years left on his term.