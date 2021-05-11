It was only a matter of time for Rep. Liz Cheney

Anyone with a passing familiarity with Republican politics or gangland dramas knew that Liz Cheney had it coming. After the Wyoming Republican voted in January to impeach President Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time.

But while the national party is just getting around to defenestrating Cheney, who is expected to lose her No. 3 position in the House leadership this week, the state party long ago denounced her. To see how poisonous national Republican politics can get — and yes, they can get more poisonous — look to Wyoming, where I visited in March.

In a lopsided vote held three months ago, the Wyoming Republican Party censured Cheney; so have more than half the state’s GOP county committees. The denunciations are having an effect: A poll taken last month shows 52% of Republican primary voters say they will vote against her no matter who she faces in 2022.