It is terrible to die in the age of Twitter meanness

Can’t we just be honest here, and say that there is hatred on both sides of the aisle and be done with it?

Or to paraphrase President Donald Trump in the wake of the Charlottesville march, there are evil people on both sides.

We can’t ignore the cruel things that were said by Limbaugh during his long tenure behind the microphone. While much of it was delightfully humorous, and warranted, some of it was indecent and inhuman, as when he celebrated the death of people who had died from AIDS. To his ultimate credit, he apologized for it.

He also called a certain breed of woman “feminazi,” which isn’t exactly original and did seem offensive at the time, although some members of my tribe did have an almost totalitarian way of dealing with opposition. The problem is that when you call anyone anything with the suffix or prefix “Nazi,” you divert attention away from any legitimate point you might have had, which is why I think the word did more harm than actual good.

But even with that, so what? Who cares if your sensitivities were offended by the caustic tongue of the man whose talent was on loan from God?