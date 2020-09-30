It is hard to predict Supreme Court votes

Indeed, a careful effort to test whether legal experts are good at forecasting the decisions of the Supreme Court found that such experts were right just 59.1% of the time. That’s better than flipping a coin — but it’s not a lot better.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s background shows unmistakably conservative inclinations, and it is a good bet that she would count, broadly speaking, as a conservative justice. But would she vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 health care law widely known as Obamacare? Would she vote to overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that women have a constitutional right to have an abortion? To forbid any and all affirmative action programs? Would she take a strong stand against gun control laws? Would she give more protection to commercial advertising?

On these questions, any answer would be speculative. Even though Barrett is highly likely to show conservative voting patterns, and even if we know the same about the five other Republican appointees, it is hard to be certain how they will vote in individual cases. There are three main reasons.