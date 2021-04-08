Include Chicago when you speak of mass shootings in America

If the attention would result in more federal resources directed at the problem?

If the attention were accompanied by an interest in solving the root causes of gun violence, an understanding of Chicago’s porous borders through which weapons flow, an acknowledgment of the levels of trauma and fear that many of his students carry on their shoulders? Sure.

“But the conversations don’t have that tone,” he said. “There’s a, ‘That’s what they get. They shouldn’t have been there’ tone. I’ve seen it.”

More media attention? More politicians invoking Chicago in their gun reform speeches?

“It could be like throwing water on a grease fire,” Rawls said.

I believe we can do better. I believe we — we in the media, we in Chicago, we Americans — can refuse to settle into a place where we accept gun violence as simply the cost of living in this city, where we experience the gun violence here as somehow less remarkable and less remarked upon than gun violence elsewhere. Bullets shattering a funeral on 79th Street are every bit as repellent to human nature as bullets shattering the aisles of a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.