Imagine if the state of Texas became the states of Texas

By a Joint Resolution of Congress dated March 1, 1845, it was voted that the Republic of Texas could be annexed into the United States. One of the provisions of that Joint Resolution was the following:

New states, of convenient size, not exceeding four in number, in addition to said state of Texas, and having sufficient population, may hereafter by consent of said state, be formed out of the territory thereof, which shall be entitled to admission under the provision of the federal constitution.

After all of the formalities had been completed, Texas formally joined the United States on Dec. 29, 1845.

For more than 175 years Texas has continued as one sovereign state, but let us consider whether it is time to rethink our relationship to our fellow states. In 1845, Texas had a population estimated to be about 125,000 compared to three million in the New England states. Texas’ border with Mexico wasn’t officially determined until the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican-American War in 1848.

Thus, there were significant reasons at the time to delay the division of Texas into five states.