If justices can disagree without being disagreeable, why can't we?

Following the recent death of the great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it brought to mind the truism that you can disagree without being disagreeable. That phenomenon seems to be less obvious in these days of intense partisanship, but it is true nonetheless.
On matters of judicial philosophy, I frequently disagreed with Justice Thurgood Marshall, but I had enormous respect for him. As general counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, his career had been dedicated to litigating the rights of African Americans. He was lead counsel in the seminal case of Brown v. Board of Education that found the practice of “separate but equal” schools was no longer a viable doctrine under our Constitution.
When Justice Marshall visited my law school, he was solicitor general of the United States. That is the government’s advocate in cases before the Supreme Court. He said he wanted to talk about civil rights. I thought he was about to recall his successes fighting for the rights of African Americans.
Instead, he talked about the accused’s right to counsel that is now known as Miranda rights. Actually, at the time, Miranda had not yet been decided. He was talking about the Escobedo decision that preceded Miranda.
[Editor’s note: Danny Escobedo of Chicago was arrested in connection with a murder. Despite his repeated requests to see his lawyer, police questioned Escobedo for hours, until he finally confessed, The Supreme Court of Illinois affirmed his conviction for murder, but the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964, in a 5-4 vote, overturned the conviction because, under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, every person in law enforcement custody has the right to speak to an attorney.
The 1966 Miranda v. Arizona ruling by the high court requires law enforcement agencies to notify suspects of the right to an attorney before questioning can continue.]
Then Justice Marshall turned to “one person, one vote” that overturned the widely disproportionate allocation of Tennessee legislators in the case of Baker v. Carr. “Right to counsel” and “one person, one vote” are now so broadly understood that it is hard to imagine that it has not always been as it is today. That day, Justice Marshall spoke with such clarity and obvious commitment to equal rights under law.
My admiration for him was forever fixed even though I might disagree with some of his judicial decisions.
That brings me back to Justice Ginsburg. She was a “liberal” on the Supreme Court. I put that term in quotation marks simply because judicial philosophy is not so easily compartmentalized. Much has been written about her friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, someone perceived to be on the opposite end of the judicial spectrum. They both loved opera and often attended together. There is a great photograph of them both astride the same elephant on a joint trip to India.
In a collection of Justice Scalia’s speeches, Justice Ginsburg wrote, “If our friendship encourages others to appreciate that some very good people have ideas with which we disagree, and that, despite differences, people of goodwill can pull together for the well-being of the institutions we serve and our country, I will be overjoyed, as I am confident Justice Scalia would be.”
When Justice Marshall retired from the Supreme Court, President George H. W. Bush nominated Justice Clarence Thomas to the so-called “Black seat” on the court. By most estimations, Justice Thomas is the most “conservative” member of the Court. When Thomas was nominated, there was huge outcry that he was not worthy of the seat formerly held by Justice Marshall.
At the time of his nomination, Justice Thomas shared positions of the D. C. Circuit Court of Appeals with Justice Ginsburg. Notwithstanding their judicial differences, according to Justice Thomas’ autobiography, Justice Ginsburg was the first member of the D.C. Court to congratulate him.
At the highest levels of our Court system, colleagues can disagree without being disagreeable.
As hard as it may be for us mere mortals to imagine, they even can be valued friends.
Cullen M. “Mike” Godfrey is an attorney and essayist and lives in College Station.
