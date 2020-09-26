If justices can disagree without being disagreeable, why can't we?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the recent death of the great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it brought to mind the truism that you can disagree without being disagreeable. That phenomenon seems to be less obvious in these days of intense partisanship, but it is true nonetheless.

On matters of judicial philosophy, I frequently disagreed with Justice Thurgood Marshall, but I had enormous respect for him. As general counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, his career had been dedicated to litigating the rights of African Americans. He was lead counsel in the seminal case of Brown v. Board of Education that found the practice of “separate but equal” schools was no longer a viable doctrine under our Constitution.

When Justice Marshall visited my law school, he was solicitor general of the United States. That is the government’s advocate in cases before the Supreme Court. He said he wanted to talk about civil rights. I thought he was about to recall his successes fighting for the rights of African Americans.

Instead, he talked about the accused’s right to counsel that is now known as Miranda rights. Actually, at the time, Miranda had not yet been decided. He was talking about the Escobedo decision that preceded Miranda.