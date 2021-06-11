How much does the public have a right to know about our officials?

California’s revenge porn law contains a very clear exception for images that are deemed to be “in the public interest,” and there is nothing more clearly in the public interest than newsworthy information about an elected member of Congress.

“This ‘public interest exception’ is part of the 1st Amendment,” said Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. “It’s constitutionally mandated. Once you enter the public forum, you give up a lot of your privacy rights.”

But were those photos really newsworthy?

Was the electorate truly enlightened by the image of a naked Hill brushing the hair of a woman on her campaign staff, with whom she and her husband were part of a “throuple”? Or of a naked, stoned-looking Hill holding a bong? Was it important for the world to know that Hill has a small tattoo of an iron cross on her pelvis?

The judge thought so. In her ruling, she wrote that the photos spoke to Hill’s “character and qualifications for her position.”

The fact that the question of newsworthiness even can be debated points to the answer, said Levinson.