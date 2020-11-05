How do we counter false election claims?

Tuesday night didn’t exactly go the way the pollsters thought it would, with President Donald Trump making a much stronger showing in the early going than predicted. And once the clock hit midnight on the East Coast, things really started to get wild and dangerously contentious in the presidential election and coverage of it.

Vice President Joe Biden made a drive-by appearance at 12:31 a.m. Eastern time to express confidence that he would win when all the votes were counted. Then Trump tweeted at 12:49 a.m.: ‘We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed.”

Twitter flagged the president’s tweet as containing content that is “disputed and might be misleading.” But undaunted, Trump appeared at 2:35 a.m. to claim he had won the election and that the late numbers coming in for Biden in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania were part of a “major fraud on the American people.”

Trump vowed to fight. “We’re going to the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that he wanted “all voting to stop.”

Anchors and analysts responded by using the word “ugly” with regularity to describe the situation in which the nation found itself following Trump’s claims of fraud.