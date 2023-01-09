 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House speaker race has been a clown show

  • 0
House speaker race has been a clown show

MICHAEL REAGAN

It’s been a political clown show.

It’s been a variation of the old truth that you shouldn’t watch sausage or legislation being made.

It’s been a rare primetime glimpse into the minds of politicians who’d rather break up into factions and fight with their own party members than find common ground and fight against their natural political foes.

I’m referring, of course, to last week’s prolonged soap opera in the House of Representatives, where the Republican Party is now narrowly in control, 222-213, yet appears to be unable to elect a speaker.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was always the favorite to replace the dethroned wicked queen, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

People are also reading…

But he needs 218 votes from his fellow Republicans to win the job and after 15 votes in the House, as of Friday evening some hardline conservatives were still refusing to vote for him.

The conservatives don’t have a guy of their own for speaker. They also don’t have a plan for what they want the House to do or focus on. They just don’t want McCarthy.

Whether McCarthy or someone else ultimately is elected, the prolonged fight over who gets to be House Speaker is a bad omen for Republicans.

After the midterms, they were all fired up to stop the Biden administration’s madness at home and abroad and maybe even do some good things to reverse some of it.

But if they can’t even agree on electing a speaker, and if individual House members get the power they want to hold up any bill whenever they want, what’s going to happen when Republicans have to address something big, like the debt ceiling?

No GOP speaker is ever going to have “Pelosi Power.” No Republican House will ever become a speaker’s rubber stamp like Pelosi’s. Republicans are notoriously hard to keep together — they’re like herding cats. Feral cats.

That means some Republicans are going to want the House to spend the next two years holding hearings to investigate Hunter Biden, his family and father.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Others will want to investigate Anthony Fauci and the CDC, or find out who screwed up in Afghanistan. Others will want to focus first on the southern border, inflation or Ukraine.

In the case of going hard after Hunter Biden, it would be a complete waste of the Republican Party’s time and political capital.

We already know Hunter’s a criminal. We know he’s been selling access to his father to foreign governments and companies for decades.

But does anyone seriously think that the Biden Department of Justice is going to take down Hunter or investigate “the Big Guy”? Or that the mainstream media will cover it properly? No.

The Democrats, as bad as they are, are not dysfunctional as a party. The Republicans, as good as they might be, are absolutely dysfunctional — and last week they proved it.

The party needs a strong leader to stand up in the House and be allowed to lead. You can’t lead with a small caucus of hardline conservatives that can change week to week.

If you ask me, I’d pick Steve Scalise. He’s a real GOP hero. And no Republican is going to vote against someone who took a bullet for the party.

In any case, unless the anti-McCarthy forces in the House can come up with their own leader, they need to just shut up and get back to work.

The most important thing for Republicans to do now is to unite and begin working to prevent Bidenism from wrecking any more of the country.

If Republicans don’t get their act together soon and start doing the business of the people who elected them, it’s a cinch they won’t be in control of the House after the 2024 elections.

If that happens, we might be better off with the Democrats running the House forever, because it seems Republicans are much better at leading from behind than the front.

 

 

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A chance for House Democrats to lead

A chance for House Democrats to lead

There’s this Luke Combs lyric that popped to mind on Tuesday as I watched ex-future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s dream die: “I ain’t gotta see my ex-future mother-in-law anymore,” says one of country music’s only celebratory breakup songs. “Oh, Lord, when it rains it pours.” McCarthy, poor lamb, was the last to know that the office he’d already moved into was not yet his. Even if the ...

Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license

As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’s findings that Trump led a “multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election — a conspiracy she helped fuel ...

Some not-so-serious predictions for 2023

Last year’s column successfully predicted Democratic Senate gains and a smaller-than-expected Republican House takeover. Here is our not-totally-serious forecast for 2023: JANUARY — Rep. Kevin McCarthy falls six votes short of 218 in House speaker election as 10 Freedom Caucus members vote for challenger Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. As deadlock persists, Newt Gingrich offers to return as speaker. ...

House Republicans need a Nancy Pelosi

House Republicans need a Nancy Pelosi

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy may have jumped the gun Monday morning when he and his staff moved their boxes into the elaborate Capitol office suite that outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi occupied until then. Republicans in Washington, including McCarthy, have made entire careers out of bashing Pelosi, who served as the unblinking Democratic House leader for the last two decades. But GOP leaders ...

Stop, Harry. You will regret this later

Stop, Harry. You will regret this later

Here at the Tribune Editorial Board, we all have a number of years on Prince Harry. And it is with the perspective of age, and the greater knowledge of life’s fragility that it affords, that we suggest he call a halt to his public attacks on a family he knows is unable to respond in kind. In all our collective experience, we have never known anyone who publicly attacked a loved one while in ...

Higher ed is headed in wrong direction

Higher ed is headed in wrong direction

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status of the U.S. system of higher education. One issue is the increased emphasis, in terms of both student majors and ...

Lisa Jarvis: Cancer vaccine hunt makes progress, finally

Lisa Jarvis: Cancer vaccine hunt makes progress, finally

The long-awaited cancer vaccine revolution is getting a little closer to reality. New data from Moderna Inc. and Merck and Co. suggest that after decades of failures, researchers are finally figuring out the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognize and combat tumors.

Nuclear fusion: future's energy source

Nuclear fusion: future's energy source

Last month, nuclear fusion topped headlines around the world when scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an essential milestone in developing this nascent technology. They achieved “ignition,” meaning more energy came out of a reaction than was needed to make the reaction happen in the first place. Despite some significant remaining challenges, there are ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert