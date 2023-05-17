Texas lags most red — and now many blue states — in providing school choice.

More than 30 states have now fired up some sort of voucher system, with pandemic school closures and woke curriculum feeding the flames.

But an alliance of rural Republican representatives — who don’t care much about the failing schools outside of their district — and urban Democrats who don’t even seem to care about the children in their own district, has been a formidable obstacle to reform.

I went to public schools, as did all four of our kids. My wife is a public school teacher who returned to the math classroom during COVID. Remember that? When the teachers unions tried to hold schools hostage for a virus that we knew was virtually harmless to children? The ones committed to indoctrinating children into false and dangerous ideologies?

Upon returning to the classroom after nearly two decades, she was shocked to see how many kids were on smart phones throughout the class period. Not all parents are willing or able to control their kid’s social media at home, much less when they are at school. Yet unlike many private and parochial schools, virtually no Texas public schools are addressing this scourge effectively.

She was saddened to see how many students were discouraged in classes which weren’t preparing them for their imminent transition from high school to the workforce.

Employers are recognizing college degrees aren’t needed for many jobs. Schools should be preparing students for a much wider variety of opportunities and parents need more options than they will ever get under our current system.

Funding the student rather than the bureaucracy would create the needed impetus for improvement.

Yes, schools need adequate funding. Texas spends $85 billion — but only one-third of that goes to teachers. The solution isn’t just more funding, but more freedom — because our school districts are not just bureaucracies but monopolies.

In a competitive environment, if the service provider fails, it pays the price. In a monopoly, the people do.

Parents value good teachers more than anyone. Put them in charge and schools would learn to value them as well.

Affluent families always have had school choice. All families should. Because the benefits from school choice laws don’t just accrue to the students whose parents take advantage of education savings accounts, but also to the students in public schools which then have to step up their game.

According to the most recent poll from The University of Texas, 60% of voters support “establishing a voucher, educational savings account (ESA), or other ‘school choice’ program” Only 26% of voters oppose this.

It’s time for our representatives in the Texas House to come clean with voters, or Texas voters will need to clean the house.

The governor and the Texas Senate stand ready to reform our schools. All that stands in the way are powerful anti-student unions such as the Texas affiliate for the American Federation of Teachers and Republican House members such as our own John Raney and Kyle Kacal. Let them know they should be improving the education for all Texas students, not just representing the status quo system which has failed too many for too long.

Tell them to support parental empowerment so Texas students don’t fall further behind.