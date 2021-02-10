Hoping to return to a non-virtual world when the pandemic ends

Just as a civil wedding with only four or six people as witnesses can be more deeply affecting than a big shindig, this inauguration, in its simplicity and directness, soothed many a shaken American heart.

We are coming through this COVID thing, as a polity and as a society.

And all the large and small virtual miracles are helping us to do it.

But one thing I hope will not happen: I hope we will not get too accustomed to the virtual. I hope we will not come to prefer it.

Church is very convenient at home on a screen. No need to shower or get dressed up. But the solemnity is broken by the availability of that coffee pot and tea kettle.

Most people don’t stand or kneel at home.

And no power or support is derived from the souls beside and behind you, because there is no corporate body of prayer.

Or take politics. Something central to politics is lost if there is no door-to-door campaigning, handshaking or oration. A speech is a different kind of thing than a TV debate. Old time pols used to say they had to “make” a speech, not “give” one.