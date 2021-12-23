Home Alone: It’s Not Such a Wonderful Life

Until, that is, the Depression occurred and the irresponsible actions of his well-meaning but incompetent Uncle Billy threatened to destroy his small Savings and Loan business which had been fighting for its life against the ruthless and far less well-meaning greed of another member of his community.

Yes, it is all there — ambition, greed, struggling citizens of small town America caught up in events they were unable to understand or control. It does not present the society of George Bailey’s day as a perfect one where everyone “did the right thing.”

But at least George Bailey, as a young man, tried to do the right thing when he saw his employer make a deadly mistake. There were real challenges and concerns about facing a threatening situation. unlike the more contrived circumstances that faced Kevin, who, in his own rather “clever” way, tried to do the right thing to defend his home.

And it is true that “Home Alone” tried to bring some spiritually redeeming qualities to Kevin when he befriended a neighbor in a local church on Christmas Eve, but then “Home Alone 2” begins with the same degrading jabs between Kevin and his siblings, so what he actually learned from his earlier film is not apparent.