Home Alone: It’s Not Such a Wonderful Life

Recently, I watched a “classic Christmas” movie, “Home Alone” from 1990. And thus my somewhat belated education began in what Christmas might look like for one wealthy American family, as I was led, like Scrooge, to experience a reverse view of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Present versus Christmas Past.
As the plot began to “develop” I was shocked to see how Kevin related to his family ... and how his family related to him. There seemed to be a contest among the siblings to see who could slam the other one harder by stating how worthless they were.
And the parents appeared to be totally clueless or mildly amused at these antics — though the mother did appear at times to have some concern for Kevin’s behavior when he announced that he wished he could be rid of his family. And once she arrived in Paris without Kevin, her motherly instinct kicked in, and she fought hard to get back to Chicago to be with him for Christmas.
I could not help but ask those watching the film with me, however, what kind of picture this movie was painting of American society today compared with another Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Certainly there were times in the 1946 film when George Bailey also wished he could be rid of his family ties that were keeping him in small-town America, but when his father died, he assumed his responsibility for taking over the family business and settled into being a loving husband and father.
Until, that is, the Depression occurred and the irresponsible actions of his well-meaning but incompetent Uncle Billy threatened to destroy his small Savings and Loan business which had been fighting for its life against the ruthless and far less well-meaning greed of another member of his community.
Yes, it is all there — ambition, greed, struggling citizens of small town America caught up in events they were unable to understand or control. It does not present the society of George Bailey’s day as a perfect one where everyone “did the right thing.”
But at least George Bailey, as a young man, tried to do the right thing when he saw his employer make a deadly mistake. There were real challenges and concerns about facing a threatening situation. unlike the more contrived circumstances that faced Kevin, who, in his own rather “clever” way, tried to do the right thing to defend his home.
And it is true that “Home Alone” tried to bring some spiritually redeeming qualities to Kevin when he befriended a neighbor in a local church on Christmas Eve, but then “Home Alone 2” begins with the same degrading jabs between Kevin and his siblings, so what he actually learned from his earlier film is not apparent.
Today, as we face our own struggles to have a meaningful Christmas, I only can hope that we will try to recover some of the real moral concerns that were part of George Bailey’s life in the 1930s and ’40s rather than adopt the more clueless, childlike materialism that is represented in the lives of Kevin and the McAllister family in the 1990s.
It may be entertaining to watch the slapstick comedy of how Kevin, who has not led such “a wonderful life,” defeats the pathetically inept thieves, but it is more morally satisfying to see how George Bailey wrestles with the Angel Clarence to defeat his own fears and realize that he has, in fact, led a useful and meaningful life, “a wonderful life,” that actually allowed others in his own family and community to do things they could not have done had he never lived.
That is the kind of wonderful life that each of us should hope to find as we celebrate this season of “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to men.”
Blanche Henderson Brick lives in College Station and writes to examine present day events in light of our history.