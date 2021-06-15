Hold on to the joy of postpandemic life

We were taking every precaution, having groceries delivered and staying home, and no one felt safe enough for more than that. Finally, the adults were all vaccinated. It was amazing to hold her, to see her first smiles returning mine.

So many post-vaccination firsts. The first time I walked my dog and left my mask at home. The first time I went into a clothing store again, to shop for my daughter’s birthday. The first time I went back to a museum. Each was exciting and wonderful. I felt a little wicked, a little reckless, and I waited for someone to tap me on the shoulder and tell me I shouldn’t be there.

I wore my mask in the store and at the museum, but there were strangers all around me and I was out in the world and I wasn’t doing anything essential. It’s not easy for a grandma to feel wicked. Or excited about shopping. Or reckless walking my dog when I do it twice a day. But I did.

Now what I want is for all of us to hold on to that excitement. I want everybody to keep appreciating these small events. I want us to leave our houses and go shopping as if it’s a gift rather than a chore. I want to continue being thrilled to change my grandchild’s dirty diaper.