Head yell leader: Aggies do not boo or chant obscenities

Howdy, Ags!

What an awesome weekend we had in Kyle Field. … It is great to be back home in Aggieland!

The 12th Man showed out in an unbelievable way at Midnight Yell Practice and at our home opener as we BTHO Kent State!

We made Kyle Field extra beautiful as we painted the stands in red, white and blue to show our love, passion and respect for our great country and remembered the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001, and we honored all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom.

I hope this past weekend reminded everyone how lucky we are to be back in Aggieland, which we had so greatly missed. It reminded us how special Texas A&M is because of the love, loyalty and respect Aggies embody.

Texas A&M is a cut above the rest. As Aggies, we show and live out our core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect, and selfless service in all that we do.

Sporting events are the front porch of representing Texas A&M spirit and tradition, and our core values should be shown to the millions of people watching worldwide.

As Aggies, we do not boo, we do not chant obscenities at the officials, others, or each other.