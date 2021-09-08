Head yell leader: Aggies do not boo or chant obscenities

Howdy, Ags!
What an awesome weekend we had in Kyle Field. … It is great to be back home in Aggieland!
The 12th Man showed out in an unbelievable way at Midnight Yell Practice and at our home opener as we BTHO Kent State!
We made Kyle Field extra beautiful as we painted the stands in red, white and blue to show our love, passion and respect for our great country and remembered the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001, and we honored all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom.
I hope this past weekend reminded everyone how lucky we are to be back in Aggieland, which we had so greatly missed. It reminded us how special Texas A&M is because of the love, loyalty and respect Aggies embody.
Texas A&M is a cut above the rest. As Aggies, we show and live out our core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect, and selfless service in all that we do.
Sporting events are the front porch of representing Texas A&M spirit and tradition, and our core values should be shown to the millions of people watching worldwide.
As Aggies, we do not boo, we do not chant obscenities at the officials, others, or each other.
Whenever we disagree with something, especially at a sporting event, we have always expressed our disapproval in a unique way: by hissing. This is a way to distinguish ourselves from every other fanbase in the country, another tradition that has set us apart from all the others.
Let us be sure that the tradition of good sportsmanship and Aggie hospitality are alive and well throughout this year. Let us strive to constantly embody our university’s core values and have our opponents leave Kyle Field knowing that Aggieland is a special place, and that the 12th Man is a world-class fan base unlike any other.
Thank you for your constant love and support for Aggie football and our student athletes and for making Texas A&M the best university.
It is an honor that is second to none to get to lead you, the 12th Man, the greatest fanbase in college sports. I look forward to seeing you in Colorado and yelling with you at Yell Practice and on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High when we beat the hell outta Colorado!
Thanks, Gig ’em, and God bless Texas A&M!
MEMO SALINAS, ’22
Head Yell Leader