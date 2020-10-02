Harris can't be the symbol Obama was

Harris said that she and Biden had a plan to deal with racial disparities by investing in Black businesses, addressing the health disparities exposed by COVID-19, putting $70 billion into Historically Black Colleges and Universities and adopting a national standard on the use of force in policing.

But Harris knows she has to do more than quote policy and budget numbers.

She has to speak to the experiences of Black people who are tired of promises, tired of disappointment and tired of a Democratic Party that speaks nicely, but doesn’t deliver significant change on race.

When Barack Obama ran for office in 2008, the excitement in the Black community was palpable. Obama, the first Black man to have a serious chance of winning the presidency, was himself the change that he so often spoke about. He was brilliant, he was articulate and he was qualified.

Harris, the first Black woman on a major party’s ticket, shares those qualities, but in a Black community that has waited patiently for something big to happen, seeing a Black candidate is not change anymore. We’ve already been through that, which means Kamala Harris can’t be symbolic like Obama. She must be substantive, and she must be able to answer the tough questions so many of us have.