Growing closer while staying apart

Christmas 2020: no doubt this will be a holiday to remember, but not in a good way. Millions of Americans will be kept from going home because of the ravages of the novel coronavirus pandemic. To protect those we love, we must stay away from each other.

It was a very different Christmas 75 years ago. The war in Europe had ended in May and the war in the Pacific was over by September. I’ll be home for Christmas was the song and a sentiment that captured the season when the greatest generation returned to those they loved. Christmas in 1945 was special.

Getting home by Dec. 25 was the prize that burned in the hearts of millions of soldiers. Many wouldn’t make it: some had made the ultimate sacrifice and others were injured and in military hospitals. But the most common reason for not getting home was the simple fact that all those soldiers and other veterans of the big war — even those stateside — couldn’t find a way to get there for the big day.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying. As early as September, the military launched “Operation Magic Carpet” to bring as many troops home as soon as possible. And as the holidays grew closer, “Operation Santa Claus” added to the number of men and women on the move.