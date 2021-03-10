Greg Abbott got it right and set an example for others

If the liberal media had a shred of honesty, they should spend every day shaming the teacher unions for refusing to go back to work and denying the science that says the virus poses virtually no risk to them.

They also should be exposing the unreliable advice we’ve gotten for a year from the great Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s now saying that even with the vaccine our economic and social lives may not return to normal until next March.

When March rolls around, you can bet he’ll have several bogus reasons why we should stretch the lockdowns and mask mandates through the 2022 elections.

The Democrats in Washington who Fauci serves so well want to continue to use COVID-19 to scare the country into accepting universal mail-in voting and giving them even more federal power.

For them it’s always about getting more power in D.C. and they don’t even try to hide the fact that they’re using the current crisis as a way to take it away from the states.

Gov. Abbott’s declaration of freedom for Texans came a little late. He made it about half a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis defied the lockdown lobby and freed the people of Florida.

But Abbott got it right — and he set an example dozens of his fellow governors should follow ASAP.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan. He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.