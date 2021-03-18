Government transparency matters even more today

Similar legislation died over the past six years without a hearing in the Senate, though there’s hope that could change this year. A 2022 ballot proposal under discussion could get underway if legislative action stalls, or if what’s passed is too weak to be effective.

The Michigan Coalition for Open Government, a broad group of news and policy organizations, supports the expansion of Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act. It also calls for an Open Government Commission that would lead to faster and more cost-efficient resolutions to citizens’ appeals and concerns regarding open government laws.

In addition, the lessons learned about how best to grant access to public meetings remotely during the pandemic should be included in the Michigan Open Meeting Act so citizens can interact with their leaders at public meetings in the future even if they can’t attend in person.

Sunshine Week is a time to celebrate openness, and also to examine the parts of government that operate in the dark.

It’s clear: We need more sunshine in America.

Judy Putnam retired as a news columnist from the Lansing State Journal in Lansing, Michigan, in 2020. She serves on the boards of the Michigan Coalition for Open Government and the Mid-Michigan chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.