Give Biden the chance Trump never got

But others wondered if the hate had changed him. With fewer defeats and fewer enemies, might he have gotten to be a better man instead of a worse one?

One cannot help but wonder about Trump: If he had been given a chance, would he have gotten better instead of worse?

A chance. To his followers, the vast majority of whom are peaceful and law abiding, Trump was never given a chance to govern. The deep state and the major pillars of the political culture, including most of the press, went to work on sinking the Trump presidency from the day of his election.

Of course, as with Nixon, many Trump haters, and Never Trumpers (mostly solid Republicans) will say: We were right all along.

The character flaws and ignorance of our system and its norms, written and unwritten, were there for all to see.

But the question now is whether Joe Biden will be given a chance.

Will the Republicans say, as Mitch McConnell did of Barack Obama: Let’s focus on the undoing. Let’s sabotage everything he does and make sure we win the midterms and hold this guy to one term.

Will they engage in payback? If Trump was illegitimate and impeachable even before Day 1 in office, why not the same for Biden?