Gift the gift of knowledge

On the other end of the age scale, there’s no need to talk down to teens and preteens. A newspaper will help them prepare for their civics class, learn more about the town’s entertainment venues and discover how people other than social media influencers live.

Give them the gift of knowledge. (Granted, you don’t have to share the knowledge that you almost blew a bundle on naming a fragment of space junk after them.)

A newspaper can be a college student’s comforting tether to his or her old stomping grounds. It can be a way for a newlywed couple to put down roots and become a contributing part of the community.

I know. I know. Many people in their 20s and 30s dismiss traditional newspapers as a quaint relic, but a positive attitude can make the gift a welcome surprise. Vinyl records are becoming “hip” again, so why not get ahead of the curve with the appreciation for the coolness of newspapers? (No charger needed! No searching for free wi-fi!)