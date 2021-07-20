Getting fired for telling the truth

Fiscus, who is a pediatrician, knows this deeply. In interviews following her firing, she has said that her dismissal is symptomatic of a trend around the country that has resulted, as of May, in more than 250 public health officials leaving their jobs — either by firing or through protest resignations.

She says Tennessee, which initially boasted one of the highest vaccination rates, is bowing to “saber-rattling of some of our legislators who felt that it was inappropriate to share the Mature Minor Doctrine that has been Tennessee Supreme Court case law since 1987.”

Thanks, surely, to political rhetoric, Tennessee’s fully vaccinated rate is about 38%, compared with roughly 48% nationwide, just as the more transmissible delta variant is sweeping the nation. To deal with this looming crisis, Tennessee has halted all vaccine outreach to adolescents, not only those related to COVID-19.

As an admittedly happy coronavirus-vaccinated human being, who is also inoculated by time against the demands of omniscient teenagers, it’s easy for me to insist that parents ought to get their kids, as well as themselves, vaccinated. But we all know this mess is more complicated than that.