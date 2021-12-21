Get rid of Christine Blasey Ford time

I don’t care what happens to Noth. In fact, up until this week’s revelations, the only time I thought of him was when I watched the endlessly looping reruns of “Law and Order,” seasons 1-5 (the only ones worth watching, in my opinion.) I’m 60, he’s older, and that’s about it.

But even forgettable cads have a right not to have their reputations trashed by women who emerge from the shadows like avenging handmaids, wanting to tell their stories of woe to strangers.

It’s not enough that they might have spoken to friends about their alleged ordeals the morning after. And they certainly know they can’t get any legal redress at this late stage. They don’t seem to want celebrity, because many of them hide their identities.

The only thing I can think is that they see this shining bandwagon in the distance, chugging along the social justice highway, and they want to jump on. They want to make sure men with bad attitudes are publicly shamed because for so very long, they weren’t.

They want to shift the societal axis toward what they believe to be payback for women, but which I am certain they would call justice. But it’s not justice, because all they will be getting is some after-the-fact affirmation that they were wronged.