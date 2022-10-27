Gabriel Garcia, Republican for Brazos County District Clerk

1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Are there any changes or improvements you would make?

The district clerk’s office is very accessible to the public. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8-5pm. Jury services are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 – 4:30pm. Any requests for records made through DC searches are answered immediately. We have adequate personnel that answer every phone call promptly. Justice Web and e-filing are accessible twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Currently we have sixteen full-time employees, two three-quarters employees, and four temporary employees. All deputy clerk positions are filled and trained, with many deputy clerks cross trained. We are a huge office with many responsibilities and the deputy clerks stay busy. I do not believe we need to make any improvements or changes to the office procedures with regards to public access to the office.

2. How secure are the records the District Clerk is charged with maintaining? (150 words)

Brazos county complies with government regulations to provide the highest possible degree of secure storage and guaranteed accessibility. Also, we have added extra security to access Justice Web, to increase protection from Identity theft. Our local retention formats include microfilm, data, and image electronic formats for easy system access and for easy reading. The records kept by the Brazos County District clerk’s office are more secure now than they were four years ago. We have installed high-definition cameras in the exhibit room, Jury services office, and in the administrative office for security and supervisory purposes. Also, we are required to complete security awareness training and do our part to keep our office safe from cybercrime. We have also restored and preserved thirty-three historical index books dating back to the 1800’s and are now secure in Disaster safe binders.

3. Is this a full-time position or would you hold another job in addition to the district clerk duties? (100 words)

Being the Brazos County District Clerk is a full-time position and there is no time available to hold another job. There is the primary office, jury services, and the exhibit room that all require attention. Plus, the supervision of twenty-two employees. The office has a huge responsibility of maintaining and recording files for the courts every day. I would not and do not hold another job. I am a business owner, but I do not hold a management position with my company.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I have served as District Clerk for the last four years. I know the duties of the office. I have completed all the mandatory continuing education for the office of District Clerk. I have a degree from Texas A & M University in Agricultural Economics. I have supervised 12 or more employees for the last twelve years. I have produced and maintained a budget of one million dollars or more for the last twelve years. I have a good working relationship with all the deputy district clerks currently employed. And a good working relationship with judges and court coordinators.