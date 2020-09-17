Funeral directors are part of the virus response

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the onset of the current pandemic, Texans of every ilk have joined forces in an attempt to defeat COVID-19.

As the year progressed, it appeared the virus was winning as hundreds, and then thousands, of Texans lost their life.

Like metropolitan areas along the East Coast, our local hospitals and city morgues were soon overwhelmed with the bodies of the pandemic’s victims. The days became weeks as families waited for burial in overtaxed cemeteries or cremation in crematories that were running 24/7 just to meet demand.

As the virus migrated across the country before moving into Texas, the American way of death was upended into an unrecognizable new ritual.

As executive director of The Texas Funeral Directors Association, I have had an opportunity to witness the men and women of Texas funeral service as they’ve comforted hundreds and now thousands of families, many of whom were not able to be present at the bedside of their dying loved one.

Our funeral directors, the unnoticed responders to every tragedy in our state — from plane crashes and the Columbia accident to hurricanes and floods — never seek credit for their professional services or simply providing manpower in retrieving the innocent victims of these unthinkable events.