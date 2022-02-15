 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday is deadline for election letters
0 Comments

Friday is deadline for election letters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday is the deadline for letters to the editor concerning the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries.

All election letters must reach The Eagle by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

All approved that meet Eagle guidelines election letters will be printed by Feb. 24.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert