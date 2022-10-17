Fran Duane, Bryan school district, SMD 3

1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

Bryan ISD has been dedicated to student and staff safety for many years. The Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 all had significant projects for school safety. Both in school hardening and in social and emotional learning. All Schools now have a secure safety vestibule and all vestibules have impact resistant window film. There have been improvements in the access control readers and access control for exterior doors. BISD has also increased the number of cameras district wide. An ongoing project includes an upgraded district wide Public Address system, fire alarm system replacements and Stop the Bleed and epipens stored in the AED cabinets. Bryan ISD has a threat assessment team and participates in multiple mental health programs (TCHATT, B-SAFE and Safe and Civil Schools) to work to meet needs before they escalate. Is there more to do? Absolutely. I will continue to advocate for safe schools.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the Bryan school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

Unfinished learning and educational gaps are a Texas and world wide issue. Pandemic impacts are visible in students at all levels, including TAMU. BISD has been on the front lines providing tutoring, credit recovery, and targeted interventions. The legislature passed HB 4545 which requires 30 hours of targeted tutoring for every child who did not pass one of their STAAR sections. BISD has not only complied with HB 4545, we have utilized student specific data through our analytics program (5-LAB) to monitor the progress of ALL students, identify unfinished learning, educational gaps and target these areas. Our students don’t have to fail an assessment to benefit from additional resources and to ensure they aren’t missing key knowledge. BISD is dedicated to student achievement and student success and I will continue to ensure teachers have the tools they need to teach.

3. Do you believe the Bryan school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

The Bryan School District has comprehensive plans to ensure safe schools while managing growth. Currently there are teams working to ensure the appropriate utilization of all campuses. Redistricting schools and redrawing boundary lines helps ensure that class sizes are manageable and one school is not overcrowded while another is underutilized. The Bonds that passed will allow for the completion of Sadberry Intermediate and this will alleviate the overcrowding in our 5th and 6th grade campuses. Overcrowding is a safety issue. The Bonds also permitted the design and building additional classrooms on the Rudder campus. This permitted the removal of portable buildings. There will still be a few portables that house the speciality programs of Cosmetology and Barbering. Bryan also focuses on advanced academics in order to recruit and encourage students to choose BISD. I will continue to advocate for advanced academic programs, exceptional fine arts inclusive sports and safe schools.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

I have a BSW and MSSW and have been an advocate and mental health professional since 1999. As a small business owner, I have a private practice in downtown Bryan working with adults. I serve on the Governor’s Task force on Mental Health in Schools and am the President of the Brazos Valley NASW. My knowledge and experience as a professional mental health clinician is an asset to policy, program development and evaluation. My voice has been powerful in advocating for the needs of students, teachers and staff and I believe that mental health is the foundation of safe schools.