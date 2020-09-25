Founders provided a roadmap for America

We can add the violation of the First Amendment to the daily violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, the abuse of power evidenced by the Ukraine debacle, and the ongoing violation of the separation of powers between the legislative and executive functions of government to President “Bone Spur’s” trampling of our Constitution.

Where is the Congress? What would it take for the members of Congress to rise in defense of the Constitution? Is there anything that would cause the Congress to take a stand in defense of our Constitution or country? How about Russian bounties for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan? How about separating children from their parents at our southern border—a truly Nazi-like behavior? How about the significant abuses of power uncovered by the Mueller investigation which many members of Congress simply dismissed? I read the published version of the Mueller Report. If you have an IQ greater than a paramecium it is impossible to ignore the evidence documented in that report. The American people have been waiting for more than three and a half years for the current members of Congress to put their country before their political party. We wait in vain.