Former students should repay their college-loan debt

Today’s Question

The columnists on today’s Opinions page are addressing the question, “Once in office, should President-elect Joe Biden cancel student debt?”

If you lent someone money to start a business that made big bucks, you would expect to be repaid, right? You took a risk and the borrower profited. Federal student lending is kind of like that, only you did not choose to lend, and now there is a movement to let the borrower just keep the money — through presidential decree, no less.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren are leading a call for the incoming Joe Biden administration to cancel huge amounts of federal student debt, which is close to all student debt since the federal government — read: the taxpayer — is by far the biggest supplier of student loans. Schumer and Warren have sponsored a resolution calling for up to $50,000 in loan cancellation for an open-ended number of federal student debtors, though Schumer has subsequently mentioned capping eligibility at income of $125,000, which would exclude only about the top 10% of earners.

This would be terrible policy on numerous levels.

First, it would be unfair. Having debt can be difficult, but why should anyone get to take your money, profit off it, and not at least make you whole again?