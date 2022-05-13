 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former councilman worth your support

Chuck Konderla’s time on the Bryan City Council helped ensure some of the most dramatic and affordable roadway improvements in the city’s history.

His efforts to control taxes and spending served Bryan well, and his direct efforts in bringing quality jobs via economic development resulted in a better quality of life for hundreds of residents.

Chuck Konderla is a faithful community servant, liked and respected by all. He’ll make a great Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

Please consider voting for Chuck Konderla. 

BOB and KRISTI YANCY

College Station

