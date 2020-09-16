Form a posse for a suicidal friend

Instead, we should embrace other Texas traditions, such as candor and honesty, pitching in to help others, and being a hero for the downtrodden. I have found that those characteristics can be harnessed to help Texans who find themselves on a dark trail ride.

As I write this, we are in the midst of another unique crisis, the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout our state, residents are wondering when they will be able to go out in public without a mask, whether or not their loved ones will contract the illness, and how they will adapt to a new normal that seems anything but normal.

If the corona-crisis teaches us anything, it is that we are interdependent. The self-sufficient cowboy is a myth — we need each other. It is now evident we are dependent on total strangers to keep us safe by maintaining social distance, by not hoarding, and by putting themselves at risk to take care of us when we are ill.

The pandemic not only has challenged our sense of physical health but also our cowboy psyche. It has increased our anxieties, depressed us further, made some of us drink more than we should and, for a few, has brought us closer to a decision of ending our life, perhaps especially if you insist on being a lone cowpoke.