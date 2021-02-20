For Rush Limbaugh, America is both good and great

We heard him say it hundreds of times, as did many of you: “Talent on loan from God.” Some of Rush’s Limbaugh’s detractors liked to claim the statement was haughty. But those of us who knew him recognized the famous signoff to his radio program as humility not ego.

Rush was truly an extraordinary talent, a media icon of unprecedented stature. His radio audience of 27 million Americans looked to him not just for guidance and insight but to give voice to their most deeply held convictions and most deeply felt concerns. Every time he sat down behind his golden EIB microphone, Rush said what millions of patriotic Americans thought and felt who had no platform for expressing themselves.

Even though he enjoyed monumental success, Rush was a humble man who readily acknowledged the source of his talent and success. He has now gone home to be with his Creator, Lord and Savior. It’s said that the angels sing when a true child of God comes home. We like to think that rather than singing, they are all gathered around listening to Rush expound on the state of our nation; a nation God has blessed above all others, but a nation in which many now take His blessings for granted while refusing to acknowledge their source.