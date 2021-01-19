Finding plenty of reasons to leave the Republican Party

Today, and for generations, good folks disagree on important issues, but for Republicans today, if you are not on the side wishing to abolish and overturn Roe v. Wade, you are a “Republican in Name Only,” an epithet casually thrown around by Trump against anyone he wishes to smear, and “primary out.” Does this sound close to McCarthyism to anyone? You don’t agree with me, you are a “Communist” — today meaning “you are not a Republican.”

If this is why you are a Republican, then there you are. If not, why are you a Republican? Get out of my party, don’t run if you don’t believe what I believe. Trump has $200 million to run candidates he wants — and he has used a cudgel to curtail anyone who speaks against him in Congress: Fear.

Until the halls of Congress found death ... .

Finally, recently Pete Sessions (whose dad was a fine public servant and federal judge) should resign. Called a “carpetbagger” by now former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, Sessions is a Trump “coattail” and “waterboy.” In a Fox7 Austin, story on Oct. 11, 2019, he acknowledged being known as “Congressman 1” and, while not indicted in the Lev Parnas/Igor Fruman scandal, he admitted going to Ukraine “with other Republicans because he wanted the ambassador to Ukraine removed because they believed she was disparaging Trump.”