Farmers are best able to address climate change

In the past 40 years, Earth has lost a third of its arable land, due in part to intensive farming practices and water displacement. Producers and consumers know that farming practices must become sustainable.

The good news is that natural solutions to environmental issues are tangible and can be implemented today. Proper incentives and precision tools will put agriculturalists on the frontlines of addressing climate change.

Agriculture may become one of the first industries to have a negative carbon footprint. To meet projected food demand, the pressure is on to produce more efficiently.

Fortunately, private industry is coming up with innovative farming methods that utilize cutting-edge technology in a sustainable way.

Traditional pesticide application methods apply the same rate of chemicals and irrigation across an entire crop and, because of most plants’ hydrophobic nature, only 2% stays on the surface, while the other 98% goes off to waste.

This overuse leads to biodiversity loss and increased contamination of ground and surface water. Promising technologies, such as charged polymers, which is a modified pesticide formulation designed to enhance pesticide retention on plant surfaces, are exactly the type of technology that we can look forward to.