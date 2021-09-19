Farmers are best able to address climate change

Family farmers recall the days of the previous generation when three good crops in five years defined success. Today, one bad season may knock out a farmer and everyone they care about.
Market changes and government policy are partly to blame, but climate change also has impacted farmlands globally.
Farmers have mitigated natural resource decline through innovative practices to stay ahead of the curve. However, farm costs keep running up and prices continue dropping, resulting in smaller profit margins and increasing shutdowns.
Family farms and small farming operations lay at the bottom of the agriculture industry totem pole, yet they take much of the blame for natural resource depletion and climate change.
Agriculture sustains rural America and feeds billions across the world. To maintain rural economies, farmers must be given a louder voice in the climate change debate and drive sustainable agriculture practices.
Industry responds to market signals driven by consumer demand. To address environmental issues in agriculture, legislators need to adjust dysfunctional market signals that currently encourage a factory-like agricultural system completely disconnected from its ecological context.
While politicians set policy intended to conserve our land, farmers witness the effects of environmental degradation every day on the land they work and live on.
In the past 40 years, Earth has lost a third of its arable land, due in part to intensive farming practices and water displacement. Producers and consumers know that farming practices must become sustainable.
The good news is that natural solutions to environmental issues are tangible and can be implemented today. Proper incentives and precision tools will put agriculturalists on the frontlines of addressing climate change.
Agriculture may become one of the first industries to have a negative carbon footprint. To meet projected food demand, the pressure is on to produce more efficiently.
Fortunately, private industry is coming up with innovative farming methods that utilize cutting-edge technology in a sustainable way.
Traditional pesticide application methods apply the same rate of chemicals and irrigation across an entire crop and, because of most plants’ hydrophobic nature, only 2% stays on the surface, while the other 98% goes off to waste.
This overuse leads to biodiversity loss and increased contamination of ground and surface water. Promising technologies, such as charged polymers, which is a modified pesticide formulation designed to enhance pesticide retention on plant surfaces, are exactly the type of technology that we can look forward to.
Precision agriculture is the eyes, brain and the hands of a farmer at scale and has the potential to reduce herbicide use by 80%.
Fields have varying characteristics in the soil, slope and shade so conditions will not be uniform from plant to plant. Herbicide and pesticide application must be according to the micro-differences across the crop, a method known as variable-rate application.
The promise of new pesticide technologies could be a game changer for a small farmer’s ability to maintain operations.
Soil management is another crucial element in making farming more sustainable. Soil is a natural carbon sink which sequesters greenhouse gases and reduces concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. When carbon is stored in soil and combined with other organic matter such as oxygen, hydrogen and nitrogen, vital organisms in the soil are fed.
The result is a healthy soil structure that stores water and nutrients resulting in higher, healthier yields and ultimately more nutrient dense foods.
Cover crops are being adopted to build biodiversity and resiliency into the soil, and many farmers are reducing tillage, which prevents soil from turning into non-fertile dirt.
Agriculturalists are the original conservationists and long have been committed to environmental stewardship.
As they always have before, American farmers and ranchers will rise to the challenge. In fact, per capita agricultural emissions have declines by 15% since 1990 when taking into account gains in productivity.
We must transform the way we farm our planet. Producing higher yield, healthier crops while also using less land, water, and chemicals is key.
Good legislation susch as the Growing Climate Solutions Act makes it possible for farmers to supplement farm income via carbon markets.
Agriculture will become a cornerstone of our strategy to conserve biodiversity of soil and, through innovation, can address water quality and watersheds.
To address environmental issues in agriculture, legislators need to adjust dysfunctional market signals that currently encourage a factory-like agricultural system completely disconnected from its ecological context.
American agriculturalists have self-interest in protecting the environment.
Farmers, ranchers and arborists have a golden opportunity in addressing climate change to bridge the urban-rural divide, revitalize rural economies, change culture, influence society, and remind the consumer where their food comes from.
The next few decades will be about fighting climate change with agriculture and creating a food system for the future.
Landon Woods is a former 4-H member, Texas native, and Texas A&M College Station department of agriculture economics graduate. Woods is the Southern Regional Coordinator at the American Conservation Coalition.