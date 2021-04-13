Famous names already in the hunt for 2022 election

The 2022 general election for Texas statewide political offices is more than a year and a half off.

But with the filing deadline for the 2022 races set for Dec. 13 of this year, campaigns already are underway — including a couple candidates with famous grandfathers, whose names they share.

The race for both these men is attorney general. The office’s embattled incumbent, Republican Ken Paxton, plans to try for a third four-year term.

One probable opponent in the Republican Party is Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

On Thursday, Bush told Dallas-area conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis that he’s “seriously considering a run for attorney general.”

Bush, 45, is the grandson of the late-President George H.W. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the nephew of former Texas Gov. and President George W. Bush.

Like Paxton, 58, George P. first was elected to statewide office in 2014. Unlike Paxton, Bush was not indicted on felony securities fraud charges shortly after he took office for alleged crimes earlier.

Paxton was charged with arranging the sale of securities, without informing the buyer he was being compensated for arranging the sale.