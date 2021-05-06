False media propaganda is a threat to press freedom

I refer, of course, to the growth of an alternative media universe, amplified by Donald Trump, that attracts a sizable portion of the American public into their own news silo — and feeds them a constant and hypnotic “news” diet of outright lies.

This cuts to the heart of how we define press freedom.

We are not (yet) in a 1984 era, to cite the famous George Orwell novel about a totalitarian society whose members are taught that “freedom is slavery” and “ignorance is strength.” The press still is free to report the facts, but an important segment of the media, especially on TV, radio and the internet, have chosen to use that freedom to promote an endless stream of falsehoods about public health and political issues.

I needn’t repeat here the history of how Roger Ailes and Fox News built a network that looked like (and in the past partly acted like) a news network. However, it soon devolved into a source of radical right fantasies, from the birther lie about President Barack Obama’s birthplace to COVID-19 denial to the continued promotion of the biggest lie of all — that the 2020 election was stolen.