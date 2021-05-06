Facebook ruling is a disappointment

A quasi-independent oversight board for Facebook extended a ban on former President Donald Trump for six months on Wednesday. It appears the decision on whether to allow him back on the social media platform then ultimately will be made by founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump was removed from Facebook and Instagram following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. A Facebook statement at the time said the action was taken in “extraordinary circumstances,” including “a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy.”

On Wednesday, Facebook characterized the board’s ruling as an affirmation of the correctness of its initial decision to remove Trump.

“As we stated in January, we believe our decision was necessary and right, and we’re pleased the board has recognized that the unprecedented circumstances justified the exceptional measure we took,” Nick Clegg, vice president of Global Affairs and Communications, said in the statement.