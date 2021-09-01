Eventually, we'll have to return to Afghanistan

The U.S. military launched the first war of the 21st century with a cavalry charge — and drove the Taliban and al-Qaida from the sanctuary where the terrorists planned the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

On Monday, the last U.S. forces departed Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden handed the country back to the Taliban regime those courageous Americans had deposed two decades earlier.

In the wake of Biden’s surrender — and, yes, that is the right word — many veterans of the Afghan war are asking whether their sacrifice was in vain.

It was not. And the proof is there for all to see: For 20 years, we have not suffered another catastrophic terrorist attack on the U.S. homeland. Their service and sacrifice helped purchase two decades of safety and security for the American people.

Many Americans take that safety and security for granted, as if the terrorists had simply lost interest in attacking us. But the terrorists didn’t lose interest; they were stopped by the selfless courage of a generation of Americans who volunteered to fight our enemies halfway across the world so we did not have to face them at home.