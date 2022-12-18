Enough, Harry, get over yourself

Dear Prince Harry:

Hey, may I just call you Harry? You seem like that kind of a guy and, after 25 years following your ups and downs, I feel like I know you.

So, as a friend, let me give you a bit of advice: Shut up, already.

Enough of the whining. Enough of the vitriol. Enough of the “poor, poor pitiful me” routine.

Get over yourself.

No doubt you have reasons to complain, to be unhappy, to feel slighted. Guess what? We all do.

All families have their ups and downs, their petty spats, their slights and their hurt feelings. Most of us, however, deal with them and move on.

We don’t go on Netflix. We don’t write a book. We don’t run to Oprah. We deal with it privately, as I wish you had.

I know it can’t have been easy being born into one of the world’s wealthiest, most visible families. It isn’t what I would choose, but then, we don’t get to make that choice.

If we did, no child would be born into poverty or into an abusive situation or into poor health.

No, birth is a crapshoot, and you seem to have won the roll of the dice.

I realize your childhood wasn’t easy. Your father and beloved mother were in an unhappy marriage and, no doubt, that affected you and your big brother, Will. That’s a sad story shared by millions of children around the world.

Eventually, your parents divorced and, sadly, cruelly, your mother was killed in a car crash. You were at a tender age when that happened and the loss must have been horrific. Yet, again, far too many other children have suffered similar loss.

Compounding your pain was the constant glare of the paparazzi. Let’s face it, you were “news” simply for being you. I apologize for that, but as long as there are people who subscribe to People or The Examiner or, yes, even this newspaper, there will be rude, overzealous, intrusive photographers and reporters following your every move.

I don’t fully understand it, but that’s the way it is. And, lately, you seem to revel in it.

Again, there are way too many children who could benefit from even a little of that spotlight on their lives, but that’s another story.

So, yes, you really didn’t get much of a childhood and, for that, I truly am sorry.

What must have made it worse are the strictures, the requirements, the prohibitions of being a member of the royal family. What exacerbated the situation is that William is the heir apparent to the throne and you were simply “the spare.”

After William married and fathered children, you moved further and further down the list of claimants to the throne. Yet, you still were expected to carry on with a plethora of royal duties, which you did with great aplomb and even gusto.

Then you met and married the love of your life, a woman totally unprepared for life as a royal. Her learning curve was steep and she seems less than eager to follow all the royal rules.

So you and Meghan renounced your royal family membership, packed up and moved to California, where you live a more-than-comfortable lifestyle with your two beautiful children. You have done many good things, helped many people, promoted our veterans.

If you had stuck to doing that, you would remain respected and beloved by many people, including me.

But you weren’t content to move on, loving your wife and children, and doing good.

No, you have made your antipathy toward your family a cottage industry. You and Meghan cried to Oprah. You agreed to a six-part whine-a-thon on Netflix, and you have a reportedly “tell-all” book coming out in a few weeks. I can’t wait not to read it.

You tell us that — how dare he — William yelled at you. Like you, I was the youngest. I had two older brothers who spent their teenage years yelling at me for this or that. I survived, and so will you.

You say some in your family said unkind things to Meghan. Of course that is wrong, and you should have addressed it directly and privately. Going public didn’t help anything and, likely, made it worse.

Three months ago, you lost your grandmother, the Queen. It was reported that she did her best to love you and keep you close.

Now, without her comforting guidance, you are at war with your brother. The rift seems insurmountable, but I hope that isn’t so.

For many years, my brother Bruce and I were estranged. The reasons don’t matter and, several decades later, seem trivial. It wasn’t until Bruce was diagnosed with cancer that the wall between us crumbled. I had to swallow a lot of pride, as did he, but our bond once again grew strong.

Bruce fought his illness valiantly for seven years, giving us so much time to be, well, brothers. Seventeen years later, I miss him still, but remain so thankful that we came together once more.

So, Harry, of course I don’t know the causes of the rift between you and William. I know they matter to you and obviously seem great. However many years are left for you and for William, they will become increasingly short and will fly by.

Please don’t wait. Swallow your pride and reach out to William. Reach out to your father. You don’t have to resume your royal role, but you can enjoy hopefully many years of friendship, love and caring.

In the meantime, Harry, keep your problems to yourself. The rest of us are tired of them.

We have plenty of our own.