Eliminating student debt won't settle the issue

You might assume that lower-income people who attended college would incur far more debt than their higher-income peers. But a report from the liberal Urban Institute found that “the most affluent households — the top 25 percent of households with the highest earnings — held 34 percent of all outstanding education debt.”

Those are households whose annual income exceeds $97,000. The average person who holds only a high school diploma, by contrast, earns $37,000 per year. Do we really want to deliver a $10,000 gift — much less a $50,000 gift — to someone with a six-figure salary? It should be possible to find ways to ease the burden on borrowers who are hopelessly overwhelmed without enriching people of means.

Another element of unfairness is that the erasure would deliver a lump of coal to borrowers who diligently discharged their obligations. Many of them legitimately would resent having made sacrifices that others will be spared.

One major rationale for loan forgiveness is that it would stimulate the economy. “Student loan debt is holding back a whole generation from buying homes, starting small businesses, and saving for retirement — all things we rely on to grow our economy,” tweeted Warren, who says canceling student debt “would be a huge economic stimulus during and after this crisis.”