Eliminating student debt is right

The reasons are simple: These borrowers must borrow more because they own less family wealth and are paid less after graduation, which makes it harder to pay back their loans. On his first day in office, by canceling student debt, Biden could close the Black-white wealth gap among families with student loans by 25% and the Latin0-Latina-white gap among borrowing families.

Opponents of student debt cancellation claim it would be a windfall for the most privileged, such as doctors and lawyers, who hold a lot of student debt. But the data show the exact opposite. Those with the least debt are more likely to default on their loans.

For example, a person who left school before getting a degree because he or she couldn’t afford to continue schooling or had too many family obligations, is still on the hook to repay his or her loans. Without a degree, those students often take low-wage jobs that make it impossible to afford repaying loans for a degree they never received.