Eliminating 93% of court candidates

If you flatly eliminate all men and all non-Black women, you dismiss about 93% of the population. Logically and mathematically, you can’t promise that the best justice will necessarily come from just 7% of the population.

She very well might. But you shouldn’t announce that two years before beginning a search.

I’m sure when Joe Biden made his promise he had the best interests of the nation at heart. But he was also trailing in his effort to win the Democratic presidential nomination and desperately needed a win in South Carolina, where six in 10 Democratic voters are Black. Prior to the debate, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina urged Biden to make the promise.

Biden isn’t the first to make such a pledge: In 1980 Ronald Reagan promised to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court. A year later Reagan nominated Sandra Day O’Connor as the first female justice.

I believe that nominating justices isn’t just a matter of picking the best individual candidates, but also making sure the composition of the bench is balanced. The historical absence of women in Reagan’s era, and of Black women in Biden’s time, makes it legitimate to focus on such criteria. But with such perspective comes controversy.