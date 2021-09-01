Easy to resist sports-gambling ads

I suppose I’m just wired differently than most people. Yes, I have the standard “fight or flight” instinct common to mankind, but I don’t add the “or flush your Roth IRA down the toilet” instinct.

I realize I’m obligated to prove something to myself or my compatriots by making expert wagers, but all I’ve proved is that I can’t cram all those sports statistics into my head and retain the ability to walk and chew gum at the same time.

Normal people have tried talking some sense into me. (“Hey, you gamble when you eat a sausage you could choke on. You gamble when you pull out of the driveway. You gamble when you show up at a workplace where someone could go postal.”)

Surprisingly, this “pep talk” does not make me feel like a reborn toxic male who should lay $20 down on the Bengals. It makes me feel more like a blue-haired little old lady tugging the slot machine handle.