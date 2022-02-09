 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting
0 Comments

Early voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting in the March 1 party primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Voters may vote in the Republican Primary or the Democratic Primary, but not both.

Hours for early votingFeb. 14 through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

Early voting locationsBrazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road

Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Feb. 18. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County Clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to:

Brazos County Elections Administrator Office

300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100

Bryan, TX 77803

For more information, go to BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Tyler Cowen: There are no heroes in the Neil Young-Spotify saga

The debates over cancel culture are reaching new heights of absurdity. Consider the decisions of musical icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to remove their songs from Spotify. Critics have contended that Joe Rogan's podcast, hosted by Spotify, promotes vaccine-skeptical guests and boosts the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. Neil Young let it be known that Spotify had to choose between ...

Columnists

Carl P. Leubsdorf: McCarthy is taking advice from Gingrich. So expect more partisan confrontation

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy has enlisted the advice of one of his best-known GOP predecessors in mapping plans for the campaign he hopes will make him the next speaker of the House: Newt Gingrich. That’s unfortunate. No American politician besides Donald Trump is more responsible for the partisan acrimony pervading today’s politics than the former Georgia congressman, whose ...

Columnists

Lynn Schmidt: The monster that ate time

How times have changed. Maybe it’s not so much the times that have changed but how we have changed during these times. Two years ago, we would never have imagined how the coronavirus pandemic was going to change the way we spend, perceive and talk about time. Physicists define time as the progression of events from the past to the present into the future. Living through a pandemic, we can ...

Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition
Columnists

Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition

In the days since Justice Stephen Breyer’s plan to retire went public, some Republicans have been putting out the word that they do not plan a big fight over his replacement. But it’s a mistake for them to stand down, especially before President Joe Biden has even announced a nominee. Their impulse is understandable. Battles over Supreme Court nominations can be bitter and ugly. And this is ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert