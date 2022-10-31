Early voting runs through Friday

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election through Friday. Early polling locations are:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.
Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.
Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.
College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.
Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:
Texas driver’s license
Texas election ID certificate
Texas personal ID card
Texas handgun license
U.S. military ID with photo
U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph
U.S. passport