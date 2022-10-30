 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting continues through Friday

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election goes through Friday. Early polling locations are:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

John Nichols, College Station mayor

Rick Robsion, College Station mayor

