Early voting continues through Friday

Early voting continues from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Voters may cast an early ballot at any early voting place:
• Brazos County Elections Administration Building, Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan, across from the Brazos County Courthouse
• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan
• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan
• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station
• Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the campus of Texas A&M University
In order to vote, people must show one of the following photo IDs: Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS; Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS; Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the DPS; U.S. military identification card containing your photograph; U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph; or a U.S. passport.