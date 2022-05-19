 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting continues through Friday

Early voting continues from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Voters may cast an early ballot at any early voting place:

• Brazos County Elections Administration Building, Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan, across from the Brazos County Courthouse

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station

• Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the campus of Texas A&M University

In order to vote, people must show one of the following photo IDs: Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS; Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS; Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the DPS; U.S. military identification card containing your photograph; U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph; or a U.S. passport.

